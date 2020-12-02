WATCH: Jane de Leon unveils Christmas tree honoring late dad

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Jane de Leon welcomed the onset of Christmastime by choosing to honor her late father, Rouel Florencio de Leon, in her Christmas tree display, which she first shared with ABS-CBN News Wednesday.

“It’s a classic red, white, gold and green Christmas tree that brings back childhood memories," the Darna star told ABS-CBN News.

It’s part of the legacy left behind by the elder de Leon who passed on in 2015 due to cancer.

The actress recalled how she, her father and other family members gathered around their Christmas tree to decorate it. “Kaya kailangan kong alagaan ito!”

Last Father's Day, De Leon paid tribute to her dad as a loving parent who instilled in her the values of work, discipline, time and financial management. She said her only regret is that he is no longer around to witness her growth in showbiz.

De Leon, who just turned 22 last November, zoomed to fame when she was chosen as the latest lead of the iconic Mars Ravelo franchise. Despite the pandemic, work has also been steady for de Leon who appears on "ASAP Natin ‘To," along with guest appearances on "Maalaala Mo Kaya" and other Kapamilya programs.

De Leon is also set to renew her contract with the Kapamilya network this weekend, which she regards as an early Christmas gift.

