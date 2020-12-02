Shamcey Supsup reunites with Miss Universe PH Top 5 in thanksgiving party

MANILA -- All five winners of Universe Philippines 2020 were present in the thanksgiving party held by organizers of the pageant on Tuesday.

Titleholder Rabiya Mateo, first runner-up Bella Ysmael, second-runner-up Michele Gumabao, third runner-up Pauline Amelinckx, and fourth runner-up Billie Hakenson were all glammed up as they spent some quality time with the rest of the Miss Universe Philippines organization at Hilton Hotel.

National director and Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup posted a photo of her with this year's winners on Instagram, saying she is "proud of these girls."

Jonas Gaffud, the pageant's creative director, similarly shared a photo of him with the Top 5, referring to them as "our queens of 2020."

Based on the photos, it seems all is well among Mateo, Supsup, and Gumabao, whose names were recently involved in a controversy on the results of the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Gumabao was a no-show at the photo session shortly after Mateo was announced as the winner. The volleyball star posted a half-hour vlog days later, hinting that she witnessed "things I never should have witnessed."

Amid the controversy, Supsup posted a cryptic message on Instagram Stories.

"To bear defeat with dignity, to accept criticism with poise, to receive honors with humility – these are the marks of a true queen," she said, shortly after semifinalist Sandra Lemonon said she will announce "big news" related to the pageant.

As of writing, Lemonon has yet to follow up on her statement.

Related video: