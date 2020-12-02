LOOK: Winners of 53rd National Student Art Competition

MANILA -- Pilipinas Shell recently announced the winners of this year's National Student Art Competition (NSAC), the same contest that has launched the careers of art masters like Benedicto "BenCab" Cabrera and Ang Kiukok.

The 53rd NSAC, themed "Hope in Our Art," was held completely online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For young Filipino artists, NSAC has been a platform to learn and grow by harnessing personal experiences and transforming them into works of art," said Cesar Romero, president and CEO of Pilipinas Shell. "May we work together to reinforce art's place in a post-pandemic society — one that deserves to be cultivated for many years to come."

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, who was a guest speaker at the virtual awarding event, for her part talked about the importance of art at a challenging time such as the pandemic.

"The importance of art has never been clearer during the months we spent in isolation when art was used to express feelings — from fear and gratitude, to trying to make sense of what the world is going through. Our young artists will tell the story of how our people overcame this crisis — drawing on our spirit of bayanihan, talent for innovation, and desire for a just society," she said.

Of the 1,500 entries were submitted from all over the country for the 53rd NSAC, three winners were chosen for each of the four categories: Digital Fine Arts, Sculpture, Watercolor, and Oil and Acrylic.

Check them out below:

Digital Fine Arts Category, 3rd Place: "One by One, Whole Body" by Victor Nadera, University of the Philippines Diliman Digital Fine Arts Category, 2nd Place: "MHM (Mental Health) Matters" by Bea Therese Musni, University of Rizal System Angono Campus Digital Fine Arts Category, 1st Place: "Wala Akong Choice Kundi Magdasal" by Rianne Abucejo, University of San Carlos Sculpture Category, 3rd Place: "Ako Ay May Lobo" by John Lirio, University of the East Caloocan Sculpture Category, 2nd Place: "Pag-Asa Bldg. Room 50/50" by Jao Pelaez, Polytechnic University of the Philippines Manila Sculpture Category, 1st Place: "Ayuda" by Bea Cortez, University of the Philippines Diliman Watercolor Category, 3rd Place: "I Am Genuinely Optimistic" by John Magbuhos, Polytechnic University of the Philippines Manila Watercolor Category, 2nd Place: "Pag-usbong ng Binhi" by Mark Lagrana, Polytechnic University of the Philippines Manila Watercolor Category, 1st Place: "Rep-Leksyon" by Wendel Candawan, Eulogio "Amang" Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology Oil and Acrylic Category, 3rd Place: "Plantito/Plantita" by Gyles Abac, University of the Philippines Diliman Oil and Acrylic Category, 2nd Place: "Back n Front" by Ranier Bolivar, GK College Oil and Acrylic Category, 1st Place: "Foresight" by John Santos, Bulacan State University

Just like in previous competitions, Pilipinas Shell tapped veteran artists and esteemed community members to serve as judges for the 53rd NSAC.

They are Lex Kabigting, Jose Tence Ruiz, and Ross Capili for Digital Fine Arts; Edgar Fernandez, Renato Habulan, and Nemi Miranda for Watercolor; Jan Leeroy New, Toym Leon Imao, and Ram Mallari, Jr. for Sculpture; and Nestor Olarte Vinluan, Kenneth Esguerra, and Mark Justiniani for Oil and Acrylic.

