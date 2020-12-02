'Hello, December': Rachelle Ann Go shows baby bump at 25 weeks

MANILA -- Theater star Rachelle Ann Go gave her social media followers a glimpse of her growing baby bump as she expressed her excitement over becoming a first-time mom.

In an Instagram post, she can be seen holding her pregnant belly while wearing a form-fitting, long-sleeved dress.

"Hello December and 25-week bump," she said.

Go first announced her pregnancy through a vlog released in late November. She is based in London with her husband, Martin Spies.

In a previous Instagram post, the 34-year-old admitted that she was initially "reluctant" to pray for a baby.

She also shared a message for women who, like her, are also "scared to face motherhood."

"It's okay to feel that way and acknowledge that. It is really scary but remember, we are strong women. Don't let other people's experiences turn you off (I've heard so many horror stories), our bodies are all different. We can all cope. You can cope with it," she said.

