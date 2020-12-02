Former Miss Universe PH Rachel Peters saves man from drowning

MANILA -- Former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder Rachel Peters was able to put her surfing and swimming skills to good use as she recently saved a man from drowning.

Her fiance, Camarines Sur governor Migz Villafuerte, proudly shared the beauty queen's feat in an Instagram post early this week.

He posted a photo of Peters with the man she saved, saying the latter "got caught in a strong riptide."

"The ocean is a whole different world and learning surfing the right way, with the right people is the best way to know the ocean!" Villafuerte said.

"Sige na, papayagan na kitang mag-Siargao nang mag-Siargao pa more, babe," he added in jest.

Peters rose to fame after representing the Philippines in Miss Universe in 2017, finishing in the Top 10.

Aside from being a beauty queen, Peters is also a host, her latest being the Metro Channel show "Beached" with Marc Nelson.

It was in November 2019 when Peters announced her engagement to Villafuerte after dating for five years.

