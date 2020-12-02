'Confused' Boy Abunda asks Michele Gumabao: What is your truth?

Boy Abunda (left) and Miss Universe Philippines 2020 second runner-up Michele Gumabao

MANILA -- Boy Abunda recently attempted to understand Michele Gumabao's side in the controversy surrounding the results of the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 pageant, but the country's "King of Talk" was left with even more questions after watching the beauty queen's vlog.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Abunda tried to decipher the meaning behind Gumabao's statement by having it transcribed and divided into 12 parts.

While he assured the volleyball star that she has his respect, the host admitted that he is "more confused" after watching her half-hour vlog.

Abunda went on to throw a barrage of questions toward Gumabao, such as why she was not present in the Top 5 photo, what she "heard at 3 a.m. on October 25," what the "cryptic messages" she received were, and the reason she gave before leaving the pageant venue.

"What did you even tell the winner so that we will understand better? Why did you expect the organizers to speak on your behalf when you, at this point, who had the chance to explain and to tell us your side of the story, is obviously choosing not to tell us the story? You have this chance," he said.

"Were you cheated? Again, at 3 in the morning of October 25, what did you hear?" he continued. "Was the contest rigged? Was there favoritism? What happened?"

"What is your truth, Michele? What is your experience? What is your story? Michele, what?" he ended.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Gumabao finished second runner-up in the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines 2020, with the national pageant won by Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo.

Since her vlog, she has not released any other statement on the matter.

Late last month, however, the volleyball player made headlines once again after not appearing with the other Top 5 candidates in the ABS-CBN musical variety show "ASAP Natin 'To."

In an Instagram post days later, Gumabao explained that she skipped the guesting "for the safety of everyone" from possible COVID-19 exposure.

Related video: