Catriona breaks from ‘curated feed,’ shows ‘fine lines and breakouts’ in no-makeup selfie

MANILA — In a break from her “curated feed” consisting of glamorous pictorials and updates on her advocacies, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray on Wednesday reminded followers of the effort it takes to present an ideal self on social media.

The beauty queen did that with a no-makeup selfie, which fetched some 100,000 likes within an hour.

“Just jumping on here with a bare faced selfie to remind you that even though in photoshoots, makeup and IG story filters, my skin looks ‘flawless’... in reality I have pores, oiliness, fine lines, breakouts, beauty spots and moles... and I'm perfectly fine with that,” she wrote.

“This is just a kind, little reminder to remember that what we see online is a ‘curated feed’, and that we shouldn't compare that to our everyday reality.”

She ended her message with the hashtag #AsSheIs, an online movement of women sharing their bare-faced selfies that originated last year.

At that time, Gray similarly shared a photo of herself with zero makeup, telling her followers that she, too, has “days where I don’t feel confident, or my insecurities are louder.”

“But that’s okay,” she wrote. “Loving yourself as you are is a journey, but it’s a journey worth taking.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC