What Michelle Dee thinks of changes in Miss Universe

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee opened up on the future of the Miss Universe pageant after organizers announced changes in its rules including the end of age restrictions.

Moreover, Miss Universe's long-time president Paula Shugart has also resigned after over two decades.

In a live interview with ABS-CBN News' Dyan Castillejo on Friday, Dee said is not against about the no-age limit.

"I am very interested to see how next year's going to play out. We'll never really know what to expect until it all happens. We don't even know which delegates are finalized yet for any country whatsoever. So I am just very excited and curious to see how next year will play out," Dee said.

"In terms of the new management, the ownership of Miss Universe, I think all I have to say is what a loss to Miss Universe for Paula to step down. I think Ms. Paula is the reason why Miss Universe has been so successful in the 23 years that she was heading it. I mean if ever I had been privileged enough to win Miss Universe, I would have wanted Ms. Paula to be by my side," Dee said.

Dee said she was able to talk with Shugart and got to thank her for the inspiration she gave to women of the world.

"All I could say is thank you for inspiring millions of women around the world. Thank you for inspiring me. And she gave me such an amazing advice when I won Miss Universe Philippines. She's also the one that said 'keep your short hair, please.' All I can say is Ms. Paula really shaped and created the Miss Universe brand. Without her I guess again will have to see what happens," Dee said.

It was during the Miss Universe preliminaries when Shugart announced her departure from the Miss Universe organization. She stressed that her decision was "months in the making" and "is not any response to recent events."

Shugart took over as president of the Miss Universe over 20 years ago in 1997.

Her departure comes after JKN Global Group, the Thai media company that owns the Miss Universe beauty pageant brand, filed for bankruptcy while it tries to resolve a "liquidity problem."

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC