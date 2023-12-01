Melanie Marquez and her daughter Michelle Dee. Michelle Dee/Instagram

MANILA -- Beauty queen-actress Melanie Marquez felt sad when her daughter Michelle Dee lost at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador.

Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the 72nd Miss Universe, opened up about her mom on Friday in an interview with ABS-CBN News' Dyan Castillejo.

According to Dee, she was not able to meet her mother in El Salvador and the first time she talked to her was when she arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

"That's the reason why I feel like my hugs towards her when I arrived in NAIA was so tight because, of course, she's one of my biggest inspirations in life. When I stepped out on the Miss Universe stage for coronation night I was looking at all of the flags hoping that I could see where Melanie Marquez was and I did see her so I was able to blow her a flying kiss," she said.

Asked how Marquez felt after what happened, Dee said: "She knew the hard work and the dedication that I was putting into every aspect of the competition. And then for her, I guess as a mom, to see that medyo bitin 'yung laban, of course she felt so sad. She felt very disappointed not to me but to what happened. But when I landed, she just said, 'You know anak there's nothing that you could have done, nothing that you could have changed.' I gave a flawless performance, binakla ko ang Pilipinas. And all she said was that she was proud of me and that makes me so happy also."

"Looking back, I really gave it my all. I honestly don't know what I could have changed," Dee added.

During the Miss Universe 2023 preliminaries, Dee paid tribute to her mother with her green long gown created by Filipino designer Mark Bumgarner.

In 1979, Marquez was crowned Miss International wearing a green gown.

