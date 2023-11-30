MANILA - Right after Michelle Dee’s top-10 finish at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador, Pia Wurtzbach was one of the queens who was unapologetic in giving her reactions about the results.

Through her broadcast channel on Instagram, Pia animatedly showered praises on Michelle’s performance and vented her frustrations as well.



ABS-CBN News caught up with Wurtzbach on Thursday during the launch of her new endorsement wherein she shared her thoughts on Michelle.



"I’m a fan of her journey ‘cause I saw first-hand how dedicated she is. People see her performance on stage and what she’s posting online. But what people don’t see is the months and years of preparations before that. And that’s what I really appreciate in a Miss Philippines, in a candidate" she said.

Pia said she knew the amount of work, dedication and months of planning that she put in going into the pageant.

"Pinag-isipan niya lahat, 'yung susuotin niya, 'yung strategy, 'yung social media, 'yung advocacy niya. And I think people see that, and they appreciate that," she added.



The former Miss Universe title holder was also amazed by the amount of love that Filipinos and pageant fans are showing Michelle.

"Ako din eh, pare-pareho tayong hindi pa maka-move on. But you know, the thing about these lessons is that it gives you, it makes you think. Ano ba ang ibig sabihin ng winner? What is a winner really? Does she have to come home with a crown for us to celebrate her and for us to say that we won? The mere fact that she worked on that stage with the gown that was inspired by Whang-Od, doesn’t that make you proud?" Pia queried.



For Pia, the best thing about Michelle is that she didn’t follow the "Miss U candidate prototype", saying: "She didn’t go for the long hair kinda look, she has this very Pinay look. Doesn’t that make you feel represented?"



As for the pageant fans who said they won’t move on, Pia has this to say: "Walang mag-mo-move on, kasi marami pang opportunity at marami pang gagawin si Michelle sa career niya."