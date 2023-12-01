Michelle Dee shares upcoming projects after Miss Universe

MANILA — It’s been a busy week for Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee since her arrival in the Philippines.

After her top 10 finish in the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador -- she has had little rest, juggling media guestings and various events all over the metro.

But Michelle said she's not feeling any fatigue, saying the warm response from everyone is giving her energy.

"Super overwhelmed! I'm okay, just taking in all the opportunities that are opening up," Michelle gushed.

One such opportunity is a collaboration with the Department of Tourism (DOT).

She will again have the opportunity to promote the country. After all, Michelle won the best national costume at the Miss Universe pageant.

Looking back at her Miss Universe journey, Michelle remembers the sacrifice and the huge amount of work they poured in to represent the Philippines.

She was aiming for the crown. But despite falling short of this goal she remains grateful for the overwhelming trust of the Filipino people.

Michelle also credits her mom, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, for her support.

"She was of course sad but she said she was super proud 'you did so well!' So when I heard that I'm ok na."

Michelle also talked about the strong bond that developed among her fellow candidates in the 3 weeks they stayed in San Salvador and Mexico.

She said she was particularly close with Miss Universe Thailand Anntonia Porsild. "We got along really well, we both had pageants before."

Michelle also shared, Anntonia is in a serious relationship with her "football player" boyfriend and that they support each other.

When asked about her love life, Michelle was quick to say that she is "not in an exclusive relationship" right now. But she would "want to have kids in the future."

"So question is who muna hahaha," the beauty queen teased.

This December, Michelle is set to begin taping for a TV series and launch her own podcast.

She, however, was quick to say -- that Christmas with the family remains a top priority.