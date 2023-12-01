Michelle Dee meets with DOT to help promote tourism

WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines

MANILA -- (UPDATED) The Department of Tourism (DOT) hopes to collaborate with Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee to further promote the Philippines’ pristine destinations, unique culture, and other gems on the global stage.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco extended the invitation to Dee on Friday morning during the beauty queen’s courtesy call.

“On behalf of the Department of Tourism, I would like to extend my gratitude for your support for Philippine tourism, as well as carrying your love for Philippines. And I extend to you my invitation for you to continue be an ambassador for tourism for our country,” the DOT chief said.

“It is not new because you already acted as a tourism ambassador with your representation of the country in Miss Universe,” she added.

During the meeting, the two women discussed possible collaborations to further promote the country beyond the Miss Universe stage.

“We were discussing earlier we will be touring the Philippines to spread that goal and passion to make the universe know about what the tourism in the Philippines has to offer. Sobrang nakaka-excite everyone,” Dee said.

Dee expressed her commitment to support initiatives that will showcase the Philippines’ diversity and rich culture.

“Siyempre ginusto natin mai-uwi ang korona. Pero my purpose was much bigger than that. My purpose was every time I step on the stage, may dinadala akong something that reflected not just for myself but the whole country. And the fact that can extend beyond coronation night, I can still continue the work with what I started on stage and bring it to the Philippines despite natapos na competition, tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang promotion. It is a momentous occasion,” Dee explained.

Meanwhile, Dee also told reporters that she is also not closing her doors on becoming a public servant.

"What I am saying is I am not closing doors but if I have the love and support of all of you, why not?" Dee said. -- Report by Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News