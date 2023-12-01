Michelle Dee has advice for next Miss Universe PH

MANILA -- As early as now, Michelle Dee Marquez already has this piece of advice for the future Miss Universe Philippines representative.

"For my campaign this year, I really just showcased my authentic self. I really showcased what my personal talents were, what I had to offer to the universe. I didn't fake anything. I didn't make anything up," Dee said in an interview with ABS-CBN News' Dyan Castillejo on Friday.

"Hopefully our next queen has the same way, has the same mentality. But of course, as somebody who loves the Philippines, somebody that wants to make sure that all representatives have the best chance, of course they can approach me and ask me for tips," Dee added.

Meanwhile, Dee once again proved her love for the Philippines after she was invited by Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco to help promote the country.

"I am so excited to announce that I will be working very closely with the Department of Tourism this year. It has never been a secret that I've always been so proud to call the Philippines my home. I love promoting tourism destinations, I love promoting the Philippines as a whole and a big part is our natural resources, the reason why the whole world celebrates the Philippines. To be able to work with the Department of Tourism mismo to achieve that goal, that's an amazing feeling," she said.

Dee finished in the Top 10 of the 72nd Miss Universe held in El Salvador.

