Michelle Dee clarifies closeness with Miss Universe Thailand

MANILA -- Michelle Dee on Friday stressed that she has nothing against Miss Universe Thailand Anntonia Porsild following the controversial mix-up of Miss Universe El Salvador, which mistakenly included her as one of the Top 5 candidates of the international pageant in an Instagram post.

In a live interview with Dyan Castillejo from the The Vault BGC on Friday, Dee admitted that she and Thailand's bet both saw the social media post.

"Yes, of course, we both saw it. But to be honest I never felt anything against her towards it. She's not the graphics designer, she is not the social media manager. I have nothing against Anntonia per se. Of course, we all have an issue with the mistaken post. Yes, we were able to touch on it but I didn't want to make it a big deal because it wasn't her problem to bare. She wasn't the one who made the mistake. And I would hate for people to bash her for it because truly I have nothing against who was up there. Of course we just wish that I was able to hold the mic and I we all know that I would been prepared for it," Dee said.

"But again I didn't want her to feel bad and I know she didn't want me to feel bad. So we just focused on more positive things which was Mexico and the whole experience," sheadded.

Miss Universe El Salvador has publicly apologized for mixing up the names of Dee and Porsild, who eventually won first runner-up.

It explained that what happened was "a simple error of moving too fast," before saying it is "sorry to both finalists."

Dee finished in the Top 10 of the 72nd Miss Universe held in El Salvador.

In the interview, Dee also said she and Porsild might be doing a collaboration together soon.



"We've gotten some inquiries to collaborate together. I'm not at liberty to say but let's just keep our fingers crossed that it happens, it pushes through. But ultimately it was mission accomplished for both of us because what we wanted to do was really unite the fans. Right now our supporters, the Philippines and Thailand, have never been this close. It's an amazing feeling to be able to really just spread love and kindness," Dee said.

In the interview, Dee also talked about her closeness with Porsild.

"She is in a very serious long-term relationship. I respect them and I wish them the best. Of course, it's really just work. It's really just making sure that our fans are united. But the friendship is real, the friendship is genuine. So it's hard to put labels on it other than friends because we are just really close friends at this point," said Dee who shared that she and Porsild have kept in touch.

"You know what came out of, what started from a war has just been filled with so much love and honestly since magkasama kami all the time, I do miss her, I miss her energy, I miss doing TikToks with her just having fun, going live. But you know I'm sure we will be able to to that again soon," Dee said.

Dee also stressed that she is not in an exclusive relationship now.

