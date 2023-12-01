Maginhawa Arts and Food Festival returns this weekend

Maginhawa Street, Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

QUEZON CITY – Maginhawa Arts and Food Festival – which features over a hundred food merchants and local bands – will be held on Saturday, December 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 midnight.

OPM bands Dilaw, Ang Bandang Shirley, Over October, The Ridleys, and aspiring artists from The UP Music Circle – Along The Alps, Hana Dulcet, and No Head -- are also scheduled to grace the event.

If you're looking to do some Christmas shopping, this might be the place for you as non-food sellers will also feature their products.

Several competitions will also be held such as the Drum and Lyre, QC Got Talent, and Christmas Carol events. Cash prizes will also be awarded to winners.

Drag queens are also set to entertain event-goers from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Photo from Maginhawa Food Festival/Facebook

Most importantly, admission is free and is open to all.

The Quezon City local government unit also issued a traffic advisory due to road closures for the event.

Photos from Maginhawa Food Festival/Facebook