How to heal when a long-term relationship ends

MANILA - A relationship consultant advised those reeling from a heartbreak to just express their feelings and "feel the feels," most especially if they came from a long-term relationship.

"Marami na mini-minimize ang feelings o move on na tayo kaagad. Hindi naman puwedeng talon agad doon sa moving on... kaya nga may purpose na malungkot tayo," Aiza Tabayoyong of the Love Institute said in an interview on Teleradyo Serbisyo.

"Doon nakakabit ang valuing mo of the person you love. So kung hindi ka malulungkot after ng mahabang relationship, ibig sabihin hindi ka nagmahal. Not that much, really," said Tabayoyong.

It is important to process one's emotions, most especially the hurt and the shift to a new role after the breakup, she said.

Healthy coping mechanisms include opening up to friends, writing in a journal, and crying.

"From being a boyfriend, from being a girlfriend of that particular person, medyo magbabawas na 'yun. So kailangan mag-aadjust ka sa new roles," she said.

"In the privacy of your own journal... your trusted friend, or professional, puwede mong ilabas. Kung mayroon kang galit, mayroon kang pagsisisi, mayroon kang inis -- all the feelings that come with it -- basta sa isang safe space, ilabas mo lahat 'yun," she said.

The relationship expert said it was not advisable to release pent-up anger and frustrations in social media, as well as drinking liquor, or overspending.

It is also important that brokenhearted individuals take care of themselves, making sure that they are hygienic, have enough sleep, and are eating healthy during this period.

The advice came following the split of reel-to-real couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla following their 11-year relationship.

Aside from friends and fellow celebrities, KatNiel fans have been expressing their shock and sadness over the breakup announcement of their idols.