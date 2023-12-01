Some of the pieces from Love, Bonito's Festive Collection. Handout



MANILA -- Southeast Asian womenswear brand Love, Bonito is releasing a new collection just in time for the holidays.

Now available online, the Festive Collection consists of both fun and classic pieces, which are ideal for Christmas parties, family reunions, and countdown celebrations.

Among these are the Gyla Straight Neck Column Midi Dress, which is made of stretchy glittery fabric and comes with adjustable straps; the off-shoulder Valrie Asymmetric Ruched Tube Top which gives Tinkerbell-esque vibes; the Patrisha Low Back A-line Mini Dress in velvety pleather for a timeless piece; and the Sola Halter Midi Dress which are perfect for cocktails with girlfriends.

As part of promotions for its newest collection, Love, Bonito will hold an Instagram giveaway in partnership with multiple brands.

There will also be freebies for LBCommunity+ members with a minimum purchase from December 4 until stocks last.