Christmas 2023: Dior tree unveiled at Makati mall

The Dior tree. Handout



MANILA -- Fashion brand Dior has chosen Greenbelt mall in Makati as the location for its holiday landmark.

The Dior tree is now open for public viewing at Greenbelt Fashion Walk, and will be on display until January 6 next year.

It takes the form of an illuminated tree of life with butterflies, an essential motif conceived by Pietro Ruffo for the Dior cruise 2024 collection.

"We are proud to host another first in the Philippines: the display and unveiling of Dior’s holiday installation," Ayala Malls' Mariana Zobel de Ayala said in a statement.

"This Christmas, we aim to echo the sentiment that the greatest gift one can offer is our presence—embracing the immeasurable value of time and

togetherness... We foster a haven for families, friends, and communities to gather and create new cherished memories that truly bring meaning to the season," she added.