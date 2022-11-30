Watch more News on iWantTFC

“The BBC Show,” a lifestyle talk program hosted by entrepreneur and toy collector BigBoy Cheng, premiered Wednesday with a tour inside Secret Fresh, his toy store-turned-art gallery.

The digital-exclusive title from ANC debuted on its YouTube channel, with an episode featuring Atoy Llave, the entrepreneur behind the automotive customization shop Atoy Customs.

Cheng and Llave discussed van customization, including the vehicle of actress Kim Chiu, one of his numerous celebrity clients.

The two then went around SG Gallery, Cheng’s popular art hub in Quezon City, as the sneaker collector and philanthropist explained the artworks on display, as well as the café’s menu.

In the upcoming second part of the episode, Cheng and Llave will give viewers a look into customized vehicles as executed by Atoy Customs.

“The BBC Show” will feature candid interviews different personalities “from the multimedia-verse” over the course of the series.