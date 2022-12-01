TRAILER: Catriona Gray joins 'Drag Den PH', Sassa Gurl's role

Screenshots from Drag Den Philippines' Twitter account.

MANILA — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is the latest addition to the "Drag Den Philippines" family in a new trailer released Thursday.

In the latest trailer, Gray was introduced as the "drag enforcer" and will be joining Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves as the "drag dealer" and TikTok star Sassa Gurl as the "drag runner."

New “Drag Den PH” trailer confirms Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray to join the show as “drag enforcer” and gives additional details on TikTok star Sassa Gurl’s role on helping the queens. @ABSCBNNews https://t.co/Pf1RhTY9ZH — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) December 1, 2022

Cordoves and Gray will be joining Manila Luzon in the judges' panel, while Sassa Gurl will be guiding the queens in the den.

Eight hopefuls were introduced to vie for the crown in the first season of "Drag Den Philippines." Here is the list of queens competing for the crown: O-A, Maria Cristina, Aries Night, Barbie-Q, Shewarma, Pura Luka Vega, Naia, and Lady Gagita.

"Drag Den Philippines" will be launched on December 8 on Prime Video.

The show was unveiled in July 2021 as the “first-ever drag reality show” in the country, and by August held its auditions for aspiring queens.

However, it was “Drag Race Philippines,” the local version of the wildly popular “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” that first aired with Precious Paula Nicole winning the crown.

Manila Luzon made their international breakthrough via “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2011. They then appeared in two “All Stars” editions of the show, in 2012 then in 2018.

