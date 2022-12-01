MANILA — Miss Philippines Earth 2022 Jenny Ramp believes she still has “so much to achieve” following her top-20 finish in the international pageant early this week.

Ramp, who represented the Philippines in the Miss Earth competition held here, settled for a semifinalist placement. South Korea’s Mina Sue Choi took home the crown.

Two days after the pageant, Ramp wrote a message of gratitude on Instagram on Thursday, mentioning her pageant trainers and supporters, photographers and glam team, her family and friends, the Miss Philippines Earth organization, as well as her fellow candidates.

“Thank you for this once in a lifetime chance to raise the flag of the Philippines. I’ve had the honor being the host candidate, touring around the country while gaining a platform for me to raise awareness of important environmental advocacies.

“Thank you for giving me the chance to get into touch with my roots deeply and fully embrace our culture for me to display. I’ve truly enjoyed every single moment and would do it all over again,” she wrote.

The Filipino-American Ramp, 19, said she was still uncertain as to her next steps after her international pageant debut.

“I do not know what’s in store for me, but I know that I still have so much to achieve,” she said. “I got chills every time I said, ‘Jenny ramp, representing the Pearl of the Orient: Philippines!’ I am [eternally] grateful to be given the opportunity to represent our beautiful country at such a young age.

“Through this chance I was able to learn more about myself and grow. Through this chance I was able to experience things I have never done before. I was able to get in touch with my Filipino roots,” she added.

Addressing her countrymen and supporters, Ramp concluded: “It was an honor to fight for you. Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat, especially to all my beloved Filipinos who cheered me on and believed in me every step of the way.”

Related video: