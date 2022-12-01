MANILA – Kapamilya celebrities brought glitz and glamour at the recently concluded Star Magical Christmas event held at the Sheraton Hotel Manila last November27.

Led by the ABS-CBN talent management arm, the thanksgiving event was held to celebrate the holiday season and Star Magic’s 30th anniversary.

Aside from serving as a reunion for the more than 100 Star Magic artists, it also recognized several celebrities who were head-turners on that magical night.

Aljon Mendoza and Janella Salvador were named Metro’s Best Dressed, while KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad were Metro’s Best in Costume.

Estrada and Ilacad were also hailed as Metro’s Best Couple.

Meanwhile, Metro’s Best in Character were given to the group of Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Joshua Garcia, Ria Atayde, Gela Atayde, Alora Sassam, Hyubs Azarcon, who all came to the event dressed as "The Nutcracker" soldiers.

Daniela Stranner was named Metro’s Most Creative, while Kaila Estrada was recognized as Metro’s Showstopper.

The event was a first for Star Magic since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Funds raised during the event will go to Anawim, a home for the poor and abandoned elderly people founded by preacher Bo Sanchez in Rodriguez, Rizal.