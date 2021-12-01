Screengrab from YouTube



Tracy Perez is dedicating her Miss World advocacy to solo parents as her way of paying tribute to her late mother.

In her Beauty with a Purpose video released Tuesday, the Philippines' candidate in the Miss World 2021 pageant said she has made it her "life-long commitment" to stand for single moms and dads, as well as their children.

"Growing up with just me and my mom, I've seen how challenging it was for her to singlehandedly raise our little yet beautiful family... When I lost her 11 years ago, I lost a huge part of myself. I lost my direction, even. But getting to know other single mothers just like my mom brought me back on track," she said.

"I know that by taking care of them, I'm also taking care of her," she added.

As part of her advocacy, Perez has been helping like-minded groups and individuals in organizing health and wellness activities for solo parents, as well as providing them livelihood trainings.

"We have already taken small steps, but together we can take a leap," she said.

Perez is aiming for the country's second Miss World crown, after Megan Young in 2013.

The 2021 edition of Miss World will be held in Puerto Rico on December 16 (8 a.m. on December 17 in the Philippines).

