The missing suitcase of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez has finally been found.

Voltaire Tayag, director of communications of Miss Universe Philippines, made the announcement on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, he thanked the public for "all the prayers," as well as the Philippine Embassy in Israel "for helping us reach out to the hotel."

Tayag earlier revealed that one of Gomez's suitcases went missing upon her arrival in Jerusalem as a Miss Universe candidate.

He made the statement in response to negative feedback by some pageant fans about Gomez's photo with Thailand's Miss Universe representative, Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, which showed the Filipina beauty queen wearing a tracksuit.

He made it clear that Gomez's simple get-up was not planned, but a result of unforeseen circumstances.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant is set to be held in Eilat, Israel on December 12 (morning of December 13 in the Philippines). It will be aired live on ABS-CBN's A2Z channel 11 starting at 7:30 a.m.

The coronation night will have a same-day replay on A2Z at 11 p.m., and will be shown on later dates on the ABS-CBN cable channels Kapamilya Channel and Metro Channel, and streaming platform iWantTFC.

