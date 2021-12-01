Philippine bet Beatrice Gomez looks like she is having fun touring Israel with the other delegates of the Miss Universe pageant.

On Wednesday (Manila time), all the ladies who are participating in this year’s pageant went to the Tower of David in Jerusalem’s old city.

The tour is part of Miss Universe’s pre-pageant activities ahead of its coronation night scheduled on December 12 (morning of December 13 in the Philippines).

Miss Universe contestants tour David Tower in Jerusalem's old city ahead of the annual beauty pageant which will take place in the Red Sea resort of Eilat, November 30, 2021. Nir Elias, Reuters

Gomez arrived in Israel on Monday (Manila time).

In an interview with ABS-CBN News shortly before flying out of the country, Gomez said she is looking forward to meeting her fellow Miss Universe candidates.

She also revealed that they spent weeks to prepare all of her outfits for the competition.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant is set to be held at the Red Sea Resort in Eilat, Israel. It will be aired live on ABS-CBN's A2Z channel 11 starting at 7:30 a.m.

The coronation night will have a same-day replay on A2Z at 11 p.m., and will be shown on later dates on the ABS-CBN cable channels Kapamilya Channel and Metro Channel, and streaming platform iWantTFC.