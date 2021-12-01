MANILA -- With 221 affirmative votes and no abstentions or negative votes, the House of Representatives unanimously approved on third and final reading HB 10330 or the proposed "National Museum of Filipino Women Act."

According to its congressional fact sheet, HB 10330 creates the National Museum of Filipino Women under the administration and supervision of the Philippine Commission on Women.

It also mandates the Philippine Commission on Women, in coordination with the Department of Budget and Management, to determine the organizational structure and operational requirements of the National Museum of Filipino Women, and ensure that consultative mechanisms are integrated in its institutional planning and development.

It also assigns the Philippine Commission on Women, in consultation with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, National Museum of the Philippines, National Historical Commission of the Philippines, Commission on Human Rights, Commission on Higher Education, Department of Education, and at least three women's and civil society organizations, to formulate the rules and regulations to implement the provisions of this act; and it also appropriates funds necessary for the implementation of this act.

The bill seeks to put in place an institution that will display and preserve objects, recorded accounts, memorabilia, and other materials on the heroism and invaluable contribution of Filipino women and conduct research studies on their lives, work, and legacy.

It will also showcase the active involvement of women in the economic, social, political, and cultural life of the nation and their role in overcoming discrimination, oppression, and violence against females of all ages.

Rep. Arlene Brosas of Gabriela Women's Party voted for the measure. ”Amid the backdrop of historical revisionism, we laud the passage of this bill which seeks to commemorate modern-day heroines and women martyr who struggled against injustice, oppression, and exploitation, especially during the Martial Law era in the Philippines. Kailangang malaman ng kasalukuyang henerasyon at ng mga susunod pa ang mahalagang papel ng kolektibong aksyon ng kababaihan sa usapin ng pagsusulong ng karapatan ng mamamayan," she said.

"The Filipino people should never forget the intensified violence against women during the Marcos regime. We should never forget the brutal torture and killing of Liliosa Hilao and the experiences of Martial Law survivors former DSWD Sec. Judy Taguiwalo and Gabriela Rep. Emmi de Jesus. We need to honor the heroism of women who played a significant role in the national struggle against dictatorship, as well as colonialism and foreign invasion."

The House will submit the bill to the Senate for approval.