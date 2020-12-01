WATCH: Sharon Cuneta gives glimpse of mug collection in part 2 of condo tour

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta showed part of her mug collection in the second part of her condo tour, which was released as a vlog by her comedian friends.

MC Muah Calaquian, Lassy Marquez, and Chad Kinis -- collectively known as the Beks Batallion -- recently released the second part of their visit to the Megastar's condo unit.

It showed some of the mugs that Cuneta has accumulated over the years, whether as purchases or gifts from relatives and friends.

These include owl-themed items ("I collect owls"), those inspired by her pet dogs, and a piece themed after the Cuneta family crest.

"Ayokong i-display 'yung mga mugs nang very casual," said the singer-actress, as she pointed to her cabinet with glass doors, adding that she also likes collecting teacups.

Another wooden cabinet in her dining area showed "some of the nicer things" that she also uses during meals.

"Mga 34 years old itong mga ito," she said.

This prompted Chad Kinis to share that his mother usually likes keeping the "special" dinnerware instead of regularly using them.

Cuneta disagreed with the comedian, believing that everyone deserves to use the best every day as a reward for their hard work.

"Ang advice ko is you never know kung gaano kahaba ang buhay mo. You enjoy your things, don't save them for special occasions. Kung puwede nga gamitin mo the best every day, wala namang masama, 'di ba? Kasi kailan mo gagamitin, 'di ba?" she stressed.

She went on: "Kayo 'yung gumagamit every day, why not enjoy them? Pinaghirapan niyo. Huwag niyo na lang bilhin kung idi-display niyo lang, 'di ba? Ako lahat, I like to bring out the best kapag may guests, but even kami. Spoil yourselves."

Meanwhile, Cuneta gave more home-related tips such as using old perfumes to freshen up rooms instead of letting them go stale, and focusing on cleaning one room at a time.

"Kung meron kayong mga bote ng pabango na nireregalo na hindi niyo naman ginagamit, you can use that. Kasi sayang," she said.

"Tapos para 'di kayo ma-stress, kunyari today you clean only your dining room, you clean your living room. And then you dust the little things also. Huwag niyong kalilimutang punasan 'yan. Walis and vacuum," she added. "Hindi minamadali."

