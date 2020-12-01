Pia Wurtzbach, other beauty queens raise over P400,000 for typhoon survivors

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach and her fellow beauty queens have raised more than P400,000 for communities that have been affected by the recent onslaught of multiple typhoons in the Philippines.

The former Miss Universe gave an update through an Instagram post on Tuesday, saying they have collected P416,630.05, which was "way more than what we expected."

"Maraming salamat, Queendom!" she said.

"Super happy ang beneficiaries natin at maraming matutulungan ang #QueenTulungan natin kaya sobrang happy din kami," she added.

Wurtzbach assured that they have divided the proceeds equally among their four beneficiaries -- Philippine Red Cross, Save the Children Philippines, WWF Philippines, and CFSI.

She added that they will soon post deposit slips and acknowledgement letters on social media for transparency.

Wurtzbach started the "QueenTulungan" initiative in mid-November with Mutya ng Pilipinas Intercontinental 2010 Carla Lizardo and Binibining Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti, her co-hosts in the pageant-themed online talk show "Queentuhan."

The three held a fundraising episode featuring Miss Universe 2013 third runner-up Ariella Arida, Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann, and Miss Intercontinental 2015 first runner-up Christi McGarry.

"Siyempre nag-contribute din kaming tatlo," Wurtzbach said.

Other beauty queens who have actively promoted the fundraiser on their social media accounts include Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, Bb. Pilipinas International 2019 Patch Magtanong, Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 semi-finalist Alaiza Malinao, and Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong.

