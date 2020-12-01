'Para Kay Catriona': PhilPop 2020 entry inspired by former Miss Universe

MANILA -- Catriona Gray said she is "flattered" upon learning that another song has been written about her.

"Para Kay Catriona" is one of the finalists in this year's PhilPop songwriting festival.

Written and composed by Kulas Basilonia and performed by I Belong to the Zoo, the track was recently released on Spotify and YouTube.

Gray posted a link to the song on Instagram Stories on Monday, tagging the accounts of both Basilonia and I Belong to the Zoo.

"Flattered talaga ako," she said.

"Para Kay Catriona" is part of the South Luzon finalists in PhilPop 2020, along with "Lunod" written by Chochay Magno and interpreted by Shaira Opsimar; and "Bitaw" written by Princess Cacho Germina and interpreted by Zsaris.

Other finalists are from Metro Manila, North Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

"Para Kay Catriona" starts with the lines "Lakad niya'y tila pag-agos galing sa bulkan" (her walk is like the lava flowing from a volcano), in reference to Gray's popular "lava walk" during the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.

Another line described her as "busilak ang pusong kay lapit sa maralita" (her heart is pure and close to the poor). Even after her Miss Universe reign, Gray continues to take part in efforts to help vulnerable sectors.

Listen to the track below:

Gray made history in 2018 as the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe winner, joining the likes of Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Other songs written about or inspired by Gray include "Catriona" by Matthaios and "Raise Your Flag" by KZ Tandingan and Kritiko.

