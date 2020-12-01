KC Concepcion considers late grandmother her fashion influence

MANILA – KC Concepcion took a trip down memory lane as she shared how her grandmother Elaine Gamboa Cuneta taught her how to enjoy fashion when she was younger.

Sharing a story behind a vintage Chanel purse which her lola gave her, Concepcion wrote on Instagram: “My mom and I lived with my grandparents in my toddler years, and while mom was at work, my Mita Elaine always loved to dress me up (even well throughout my 20s, until she passed 5 years ago). One day, I was walking out the door in jeans and a shirt, when she told me to change the big black purse I was wearing.”

Although she was already running late at that time, Concepcion said she paused and waited because she would never want to disappoint her grandmother.

“After about 10 minutes, and after serious contemplation, she found the purse she was looking for. She gave me this vintage Chanel from her dressing room (my favorite room in the house, if not the swimming pool), gave me a nod of approval with her chin up, also wearing this proud grin,” she stated.

Concepcion said she saw a sparkle in her lola’s eyes when she agreed to use it. It was then she her grandmother passed the bag onto her.

“[She] said, ‘I won’t be able to wear that around anymore, from now on, that’s yours.’ I hugged her, kissed her, ran outside in my sneakers and jeans and hand-me-down vintage Chanel. She taught me how to enjoy fashion,” she said.

From when she was younger up to the present time, Concepcion said she would always think of her Mita Elaine “when I put together an outfit with a pretty purse or accessory, or even when I spray perfume, or design jewelry.”

“I always dream of what she would say or how she would react if she could browse through my walk in closet, or jewelry collections for @avecmoijewelry. I love honoring her by finding joy and fun in fashion,” she said.

Because she is now gone, Concepcion said she could only wish to show her “the jewelry pieces I make, so I can once again see that childlike gleam in her eye, that pure excitement on her face. I know she’s with me, everyday.”

Related video: