Giselle Sanchez to join Noble Queen of the Universe pageant

MANILA -- Giselle Sanchez is crossing over to the pageant scene this month.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the comedienne revealed that she is set to compete in the Noble Queen of the Universe pageant as a representative of Visayas.

She said the competition will be held via Zoom on December 13.

"It is my honor to announce that I was chosen out of hundreds of advocacy-driven family women to represent Noble Queen Visayas," she said.

Sanchez admitted that she was "initially hesitant" to join, but was eventually convinced after seeing the advocacies of pageant organizers, noting how they "sincerely helped a lot of people especially during this pandemic and typhoon disasters."

"I agreed to join this pageant mainly to raise funds to be able to help my fellow Filipinos," she said.

The actress and TV host also thanked her fellow celebrity, reigning Noble Queen of the Universe Patricia Javier, for convincing her to "take the leap and represent my region to be able to help others."

Javier won the first-ever Noble Queen of the Universe pageant back in December 2019, besting 20 other candidates from different countries.

