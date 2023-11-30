León Gallery sets year-end sale ‘Kingly Treasures Auction’ Dec. 2

Screengrab from León Gallery's website

MANILA – The León Gallery will mount its year-end sale “Kingly Treasures Auction” on Dec. 2, Saturday, featuring a collection of gems from eminent families “intertwined with our history.”

Leon Gallery director Jaime Ponce de Leon said among the prized highlights of the auction include “Juan Luna and His Wife Paz” and the “Study of Paz Picking Flowers in a Garden.”

These came from the collection of former Ambassador to Spain Pedro Conlu Hernaez, according to the Gallery.

“Hernaez’s work in Spain led him to discovering the world of Juan Luna firsthand. His daughter Cecilia would eventually marry Miguel Magsaysay, the brother of another featured artist in this auction, Anita Magsaysay-Ho,” it said.

The auction will also highlight a rare copy of Jose Rizal’s “Mi Retiro” and “Mi Ultimo Adios” from Trinidad H. Pardo de Tavera’s collection.

"Brothers-in-arms, Trinidad H. Pardo de Tavera and none other than our National Hero Jose Rizal would share a bond built on shared values, and no greater proof of that is that Rizal would copy out in his own hand a poem and send that signed to T.H. Pardo de Tavera as a gesture of their deep friendship," said Ponce de Leon.

"Originally meant for Rizal’s mother, who asked him to return to writing poetry, it contains a deep message to our shared country,” he added.

Aside from these, the event will feature National Artist Fernando Amorsolo's works such as “Market Scene” and “Woman at the Fall of Bataan.” A rare memento that he made for the 1927 Manila Carnival will also be a major highlight, said Ponce de Leon.

Carlos V. Francisco’s “Bayanihan” is also an important highlight on Saturday, he said, which was from the collection of American couple Herbert and Gertrud Harder. The painting is the only known easel-sized work in oil of his Bayanihan mural, according to the Gallery.

National Artist Benedicto Cabrera’s works were also something that the public should not miss, he said.

Other works that would be featured on Saturday’s auction include the following:

Fernando Zobel's Recreo con Raya Roja

Hernando R. Ocampo's dynamic Dreams

Vicente Manansala's interpretations of the popular subject of Mother and Child—Pieta and Madonna

Mauro Malang Santos' Escapulario, which formed part of his landmark 1967 exhibit at The Luz Gallery

Ramon Estella's Idylle and Jester

Victorio Edades's 1978 portrait Lady in Maria Clara (Juliet Reyes)

Florencio B. Concepcion's early work House of God

Bul'ul statues from the late 19th century to the early 20th century

A selection of avant-garde lineage of Filipino contemporary artists will also be featured in the auction. This includes Ramon Orlina's “Mt. Zion,” Kawayan de Guia's “Subtle Repercussions,” Jose John Santos III's “A Collection of Stories IV,” and Elaine Navas's “Red Parachute.”

"There are many treasures that remain to be uncovered in the last months of our country's 125th year of the birth of the Filipino nation," Ponce de Leon said.

Saturday’s auction will be held in the León Gallery at Eurovilla 1, Rufino corner Legazpi Streets, Legazpi Village in Makati around 2 p.m.

A preview of the collection is available at the Gallery will run from Nov. 24 to Friday, Dec. 1. This is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., based on their website.