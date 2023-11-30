Allen Iverson returns as cover athlete for NBA 2K

Heads up, gamers!

Twenty-five years later, Hall of Famer Allen Iverson is back as NBA 2K's cover athlete.

NBA 2K24 Season 3 will be launched on Friday, December 1, and "The Answer" will serve as this season's cover athlete as NBA 2K celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Season 3 will feature new content and rewards for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W, and it will also introduce in-season tournament courts, the addition of each team’s City jerseys and specifically for New Gen consoles, the vibrant courts featuring the NBA Cup in MyCAREER and MyNBA.

"To be part of this global phenomenon since its inception has been an honor as NBA 2K continues to inspire generations of fans and players and create a lasting impact on the world of basketball,” Iverson said.

The former NBA star will also return to the virtual court with his shifty guard tactics, his deep bag of handles, agility, and incredible athleticism to dole out all-new rewards and help usher in the holiday season.

Starting December 1 and ending on December 25, 2K will be giving out MyCAREER and MyTEAM locker codes, paying homage with 25th-anniversary cards that feature throwbacks to NBA 2K21, 2K18, 2K9, and even the first edition of NBA 2K.

MyTEAM Season 3 will feature the first Pink Diamond Player cards in NBA 2K24 with the Level 40 Pink Diamond Jimmy Butler card, a Pink Diamond Kevin Garnett, and a Pink Diamond Hakeem Olajuwon.

Also for the first time, Season 3 will contain 40 Player Cards, one at every level with Hall of Famers, MVPs, All-Stars, Rookie of the Years, and community favorites representing the 25th anniversary of NBA 2K.