MANILA – Celebrity couple Doug and Chesca Kramer gave their social media followers a glimpse of how they went all out to celebrate the 11th birthday of their second child, Scarlett.

On Instagram, Doug said Scarlett could not hide her excitement as the weeks closed in on her birthday and he is glad they made it extra special for her.

“Thank you to all who made it! She super loves all her gifts,” he said, addressing those who celebrated with them at their house.

In a separate post, Chesca said she is proud to call Scarlett her baby girl.

“I love how you put your heart into everything you do, I love how creative you are, how good you are around the house, how motherly you can get, you are caring and thoughtful, you're hardworking, and best of all, the simple things in life make you happiest,” she said.

“You're an old soul, with wise words, a deep thinker. Nothing escapes you, Scarlett. If only I could share some of the things we talk about... But I know you like to keep things private,” she added.

Aside from Scarlett, Doug and Chesca have two other children – Kendra and Gavin.