MANILA -- After waiting for more than a year due to the pandemic, Hannah Arnold is finally off to Japan for Miss International 2022.

On Wednesday, Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) announced on Facebook that Arnold is now on her way to Tokyo, Japan where the Miss International coronation night will be held on December 13.

“Today we honor Bonifacio Day by proudly raising our flag. Binibini Hannah Arnold is on her way to Tokyo via Philippine Airlines, so join us in wishing our Hannah the very best,” BPCI said in the post.

Two weeks ago, BPCI also held a sendoff event for the beauty queen where Arnold admitted that she felt "a little lost" at first when the pageant was postponed in 2021, as she was not sure if she would still be able to represent the country on the Miss International stage.

"As soon as I won last year, I was ready to prepare my national costume, my evening gown, everything. I was looking straight towards the Miss International competition. But then as we know, Miss International was delayed so that kind of came as a bump in the road that I wasn't expecting," she said.

"It took me a little bit of time to regain my footing, honestly, because I was a little lost," she continued. "I was not sure if I would still be the representative, there were still so many unknowns. Even Binibini (BPCI) didn't know when Miss International would push through."

Looking back, Arnold sees the delay as a "blessing," saying she had more time to prepare for the pageant and focus on advocacy work.

