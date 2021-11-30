

One of Beatrice Gomez's suitcases has gone missing upon her arrival in Jerusalem as a Miss Universe candidate.

The revelation was made by Voltaire Tayag, director of communications of Miss Universe Philippines, on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Tayag responded to negative feedback by some pageant fans about Gomez's photo with Thailand's Miss Universe representative, Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, which showed the Filipina beauty queen wearing a tracksuit.

He made it clear that Gomez's simple get-up was not planned, but a result of unforeseen circumstances.

"When she (Gomez) collected them at the Ben Gurion airport, all were accounted for," he said, referring to the main international airport in Israel. "But when she got to Jerusalem, one suitcase was missing and not taken to her room. It has been reported but still has not been found."

Tayag explained that Gomez only went to the hotel luggage room to check if her missing suitcase has already arrived, pointing out that there were no scheduled activities for Miss Universe candidates at the time.

He added that it just happened that Scott-Kemmis was in the area, and Gomez was asked to have a photo with her.

"I hope that before anyone jumps to conclusions, blames people, throw out negativity, know that there is usually a plausible explanation. Whether or not that is given, it does not give anyone the right to be toxic or accusatory. And up to now, one of Bea's suitcases has not been returned to her," Tayag ended.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant is set to be held in Eilat, Israel on December 12 (morning of December 13 in the Philippines). It will be aired live on ABS-CBN's A2Z channel 11 starting at 7:30 a.m.

The coronation night will have a same-day replay on A2Z at 11 p.m., and will be shown on later dates on the ABS-CBN cable channels Kapamilya Channel and Metro Channel, and streaming platform iWantTFC.

