Photo from Miss Grand International YouTube channel

Philippine bet Samantha Panlilio turned into a butterfly during the national costume competition at the Miss Grand International 2021 in Thailand on Tuesday.

Panlilio rocked the stage as a “paruparo” as she donned the hand-beaded costume suit and leg straps creation of Filipino designer Louis Pangilinan.

The national costume was also paired with wings and headdress designed by Santino Rivera.

Panlilio’s costume was inspired by the Paruparo Festival in Dasmariñas, Cavite, which symbolizes the transformation of the city over the years.

The Pinay candidate is on a roll in the Miss Grand International as she also made it to the Top 5 of another pre-pageant competition.

The Filipina beauty queen is one of the finalists in the vote-based swimsuit round, along with representatives from Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Guatemala.

The winner of the vote-based swimsuit round will have a special photo shoot which will be posted on the Miss Grand International platforms.

The Best in Swimsuit title, meanwhile, will be based on judges' scores and will be announced on the Miss Grand International finals on December 4.

Panlilio has so far made strides in her Miss Grand International journey, getting the rare opportunity to share a meal with the pageant's founder as one of the winners of a vote-based challenge.

She earlier expressed determination to win the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown. Her predecessor, Samantha Bernardo, finished first runner-up.

