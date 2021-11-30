Photo from Miss France Clémence Botino's Instagram



Miss France Clemence Botino tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon her arrival in Israel for the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

The beauty queen made the revelation in an Instagram post on Monday.

"I’m writing because I have been crying all day. This morning, they called me to say that I was positive. I was shocked and sad, it is truly hard,” Botino wrote.

But Botino also stressed that the Miss Universe Organization is taking care of her.

“I'm a really positive person and I work really hard, and the past two years have been tough. The first thing that I did when I heard the news is call my family. They have been really supportive. It is not easy to deal with all of that while being far from home. But MUO is here to help and to take care of me,” Botino added, saying she will undergo quarantine for 10 days before she takes another swab test.

She also assured all her fans and followers that she won't give up.

"Even if it is hard, I won't give up. Life has brought me to Israel and everything is ready. Every situation are supposed to make us stronger. Don't forget to be safe because the virus is still here," Botino said.

Despite imposing travel restrictions, Israel will host the Miss Universe pageant that will be held at the sea resort of Eilat on December 12.



Over the weekend, Israel announced that it was banning foreigners from entering the country, but the country's Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov of told reporters that participants in the Miss Universe pageant would be granted waivers while possibly undergoing PCR testing every 48 hours and other precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, Indonesia decided not to send representative to the Miss Universe coronation.

In a statement released by Puteri Indonesia Foundation, it said that "tight preparation time and local COVID-19 restrictions led to our decision of not sending our Indonesian representative for this year's competition."

Check the official statement below:

-- with report from Reuters