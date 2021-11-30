Dingdong Dantes and daughter Zia. Handout

MANILA -- Want to avoid impulse buying this Christmas season? Here are some tips from Dingdong Dantes.

The actor considers himself as the type of shopper who knows exactly what he wants and needs, allowing him to resist impulse purchases.

He advised the public to do the same -- try to identify what they are looking for before checking out shopping platforms.

"Ako 'yung tipong shopper na kahit 'di pa online, alam ko na kung anong gusto kong bilhin," he said in a recent virtual event with the media, where he and his daughter Zia were introduced as Shopee's 12.12 Big Christmas Sale ambassadors.

"Pinaplano ko na talaga... I already know what I need and what I want," he added.

Dantes believes it is always a good idea to research about an item and look for the best available deals such as discounts and free shipping.

He pointed out that the same item can be offered by multiple merchants, and each of them may have different promos to entice customers.

"If you look for an item, maraming merchants ang puwedeng mag-alok sa 'yo... You can narrow it down by filtering the options. Samahan mo na rin kung ano ang may best deal," he said.

Citing data on consumer behavior and trends during payday sales, Shopee said Filipinos consistently spend on essentials and little luxuries.

Among these are KF94 masks, window curtains, crop tops, headsets, and hair accessories.

Before the 12.12 Big Christmas Sale, Shopee is also holding a November 30 Payday Sale, with discounts and free shipping on various products.

CHRISTMAS WISH LIST

Meanwhile, Dantes also opened up about his Christmas wish list for 2021, saying that he is fond of items related to brewing coffee.

"Mahilig kasi ako sa kape so gusto ko iba't ibang klaseng brewing methods, different coffee makers. Excited ako sa mga bagay na ganoon," he admitted, adding that he also wants to receive more motorcycle accessories.

Zia expressed support for her father, with the young celebrity saying she wants to buy him a coffee.

"I want to buy Dada a coffee. He always makes coffee with me every morning," she said.

As for the Christmas gift she wants to give her mom, actress Marian Rivera, Zia replied: "I want to buy Mama a pillow [because] she always takes care of me... I need to give her a pillow to rest."

Related video: