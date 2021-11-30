MANILA -- Here are some of this year's holiday-themed food and drinks that can also serve as gifts for your family and loved ones.

CRAVINGS

Cravings promises to make Christmas luncheons and dinners extra memorable this season with its classics menu and fresh creations.

Customers can order Cravings’ potluck dishes fit for groups, with selections for seafood to meat lovers, as well as charcuterie board.



Some of the featured dishes include Classic Caesar Salad, Macaroni Salad, Roast Beef, Lengua Con Champignon, Callos A La Madrilena, American Baked Spareribs, Chicken Galantine, Roast Stuffed Chicken, Roast Pork Belly, Pasta Amatriciana, Truffle Mac and Cheese, Lasagna, Prawns Ala Thermidor, Almond Crusted Fish Fillet, Three Cheese Salmon, and Salmon Wellington.

For larger festivities such as company holiday celebrations and online celebrations, Cravings has assembled a ready-to-eat Christmas Party Box, with five set menus suited to various tastes. There is a minimum order of 10 boxes, while discounts are available for bulk orders of 50 and above.

More details are available on Cravings' website and social media pages.

THE COMMISSARIAT MANILA

The Commissariat Manila is offering goods from Visayas, such as Felicia's pastries from Bacolod, until December 18.

It has prepared a lineup of limited edition Christmas sets featuring Felicia's Ensaimadas that come in a box of 6 (P1,215) or box of 12 (P2,430), and Cheese Rolls box of 16 (P1,420).

Also available are cookies in can variants such as Almond Crisps (P490), Lemon Thins (P425), and Almondettes (P475), and pili products like Pili Crumble (P675) and Turron de Pili (P585).

Other products offered by The Commissariat Manila include Felicia's Potato Cake (P975), Sans Rival (P995), Swiss Chocolate Cake (P980), Classic Chocolate Cake (P995), and Butter Cake (P850); as well as Casa Carmela's gourmet bottles like Crazy Rich Crabs (P500), Sexy Squid (P375), Chorizo Pudpud (P375), and Papa Daniel's Bangus (P365).

For more details on products and placement of orders, visit the website and social media pages of The Commissariat Manila.

THE PENINSULA MANILA

This year, The Peninsula Manila is offering hampers of treats, from wines and bubbles to cookies, chocolates, pâtés, hams, gingerbread chalets, preserves, and jams.

These include the Santa Hamper (P7,500), the Sweet Indulgence Hamper (P11,500), and The Peninsula Gourmet Hamper (P19,500).

Complimentary delivery service will be extended to single address and minimum single purchase hamper orders of P15,000 to Makati, Mandaluyong, Bonifacio Global City, and Pasig. Purchases of less than P15,000 are subject to delivery fees, depending on location.

For inquiries, orders, and reservations, call The Peninsula Boutique at (02) 8887-2888 (ext. 7410 for the Christmas Store) or (0917) 557-8014, or email diningpmn@peninsula.com.

KUYA J

Kuya J has introduced new seasonal Halo-halo flavors that give a fun spin to the Filipino classic.

These are the Chocolate Halo-halo and Rainbow Halo-halo, which are priced at P130 each. The former includes brownies, chocolate fudge, candy sprinkles, cashew nuts, and mallows; while the latter has paper-thin shaved ice with the rich and creamy taste of pink bananas, blue bubblegum, yellow melon, white vanilla, tropical jelly candy, sprinkles and mallows.

The new halo-halo items are available for dine-in and takeout at Kuya J branches, and delivery via Central Delivery, GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Pickaroo.

MACAO IMPERIAL

Macao Imperial has come up with six different flavors for its holiday-themed line. Customers can score it on limited edition We Bare Bears cups until January 31, 2022 across all branches nationwide.

The new drinks include Cheesecake Pecan Praline, Choco Praline Cheesecake, Mocha Pecan Praline Cream, Pecan Latte Chestnut, Caramel Pecan Praline Pie, and Caramel Praline Milk Tea.

MAX'S

Max's Restaurant is welcoming the Christmas season with its new Pinoy Holiday offers.

These include the All-In-One Tray, which consists of Max’s Fried Chicken Cut-ups topped on flavored rice. Customers can pick from three rice flavors to complement the chicken: Tinola, Adobo, and Java.

Guests can also choose two viands to partner with the chicken and rice combo: Sweet and Sour Fish Fillet or Tofu Fries, and Lumpiang Shanghai or Tinapa Roll. Each order can be served with a 1-liter beverage at P1,199.

Max's Corner Bakery, on the other hand, is bringing back its well-loved Pinoy Cheesecakes for a limited time, and is adding a new one to add to all the hearty meals. The Malagos Champorado Cheesecake is the latest addition to the menu, which includes Bibingka Cheesecake and Puto Bumbong Cheesecake.

Meanwhile, Max's Holiday Bundles are also available for parties of 3 or 4. Customers can choose from the Classic Holiday Bundle at P2,199 (Regular Whole Fried Chicken, Beef Kulma, Lumpiang Shanghai, Chicken Sisig Salad, Buko Pandan tub for 5, and Large Plain Rice or 1 Liter Sago't Gulaman) and the Deluxe Holiday Bundle for P2,099 only (Regular Whole Fried Chicken, Beef Kulma, Regular Pancit, Chicken Lumpiang Shanghai, Chicken Sisig Salad, Buko Pandan tub for 5, and Large Plain Rice or 1 Liter Sago't Gulaman).

More details are available on Max's Facebook page.

SHAKE SHACK

Shake Shack has brought back its Christmas-themed menu, which is all about the flavors of black truffle.

These include the Black Truffle Burger (P325), made of 100% all-natural beef with Swiss cheese, crispy ale-marinated shallots, black truffle mayo, and arugula; Black Truffle Chick’n (P300), or crispy chicken breast with black truffle mayo, pickled shallots, and arugula; and Black Truffle Fries (P205), or crinkle-cut fries topped with black truffle mayo, crispy-ale marinated shallots, and scallions.

The products are available at Shake Shack branches, as well as via GrabFood and Foodpanda.