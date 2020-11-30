WATCH: Kim Chiu decorates her Christmas tree

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Kim Chiu picked red and white as the color motif for her Christmas tree to symbolize "joy" and "hope" amid the challenges brought about by the year 2020.

The actress used old ornaments and lights to decorate her 12-foot tall Christmas tree at home, as seen in her latest vlog.

"It is a bit different this year dahil siyempre, pandemic, so hindi muna ako bumili ng mga Christmas decors and i-recycle ko na lang 'yung mga Christmas decors ko through the years. Pagtatagpi-tagpiin ko sila, pagsasama-samahin ko sila. So let's see kung ano 'yung magiging itsura niya," she said.

"The motif is color red and color white. White or silver. Because red symbolizes happiness... and white or silver symbolizes hope and purity," she added.

Chiu began by testing her old Christmas lights to see if they are still working, then proceeded to put them around the tree, starting from the bottom.

She then placed the sparkly white and silver leaves and flowers, followed by the red ornaments.

The actress added red and white candy cane decorations as a final touch, noting that Christmas is "really for the kids and the kids at heart."

"We are looking forward to a brighter and better 2021 for all of us," she said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In a previous interview with the entertainment website Push, Chiu said her only plan for the holidays this year is to put up her Christmas tree at home.

The Kapamilya star said she has been refraining from throwing parties and going out as a safety precaution because of the pandemic.

"Most important talaga is really [the] family with you, sa kainan. And lagay ka lang ng Christmas tree, maliit o malaki, as long as may Christmas tree diyan sa side alam mo Pasko na," she said.

Chiu had an eventful year this 2020, highlighted by her star turn on the hit drama, "Love Thy Woman."

She also released a viral song, "Bawal Lumabas," as well as a digital horror film titled "U-Turn."

Related video: