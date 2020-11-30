Singapore Media Festival continues to champion Asian storytelling amid pandemic

MANILA – The Singapore Media Festival (SMF) is set to mount its first hybrid format this year as part of its efforts to continue sharing Asian stories to a global audience amid the pandemic.

Now on its seventh edition, the SMF returns presenting a lineup that will showcase the region’s best talents through a mix of physical and virtual programs.

Hosted by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), SMF takes place from November 26 to December 6.

One of the highlights of the annual event is the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) that is determined to champion the art of Asian storytelling.

“The theme for last year is Asia is Now. The reason for the theme last year is because there was a lot of interest in the global level for Asian stories because of the richness of the culture, the diversity that we bring. Some were universal themes, some were unique to Asia but there were also growing appetite not just in Asia but on a global level for Asian storytelling,” said Howie Lau, IMDA's assistant chief executive for media and innovation during a virtual conference on Monday.

If anything, Lau said the coronavirus pandemic “has not made new trends but only accelerated existing ones.”

“There is a continued appetite for Asian stories within the Asia Pacific but also on a global level. For us, it’s about continuing to create opportunities for some of these stories to be brought to a global audience. The feedback that we continue to receive is that there is a lot of interest in Asian stories,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Emily Hoe, executive director of the SGIFF, said pushing for films created by talents in the region to reach more audiences is certainly not something that the organization will step away from.

“The spirit of the festival is about resilience and that feeling of community. For us, being in Singapore and being able to continue to deliver a program that is so strong in Asia has been really extraordinarily important not just for filmmakers in Singapore but around the region,” she said.

“We unfortunately haven’t had international guests coming to Singapore because of the travel restrictions but in talking to the filmmakers and having the appreciation of having a festival that enables someone’s film to be screened on the big screen, that has actually been a huge for the filmmakers,” she added.

“To be able to have that Asian focus and to be able to screen [the movies], that makes an extraordinary difference,” Hoe said.

Aside from the SGIFF, the SMF will also consist of the following: the Asian Academy Creative Awards on December 4; the Asia TV Forum and Market on December 1-4; the SuperGamerFest on December 3-5; and the ScreenSingapore.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and restrictions on large-scale consumer events, Singapore Comic Con will be taking a hiatus this year.