Pia Wurtzbach to visit Dubai for Xpedition Annual Gala Awards

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach announced on Monday that she is set to fly to Dubai to attend this year's Xpedition Annual Gala Awards.

In a video posted on Instagram Stories, the former Miss Universe expressed her excitement to join "some of the most inspirational people from all over the world" in the event organized by Xpedition magazine in partnership with Smile Train.

She did not give other details about her role in the awarding ceremony.

"Hello, Dubai! I'm so excited to be there and to see all of you because I will be attending the Xpedition Annual Gala Awards," Wurtzbach said.

"I can't wait to see all of you, mga kababayan," she added in the clip, which has been reposted in the Instagram page of the Dubai-based agency Yugen PR.

The first Xpedition Annual Gala Awards, or Xaga, was held last September 2019.

It recognized Catriona Gray, then reigning Miss Universe, as its "Woman of the Year."

Related video: