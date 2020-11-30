New credit card deals aim to help jumpstart recovery of restaurant industry

(Left to right) Trufa Pasta Bar, Abuela's, and Lia's Cakes in Season are among the participating restaurants in Citi's latest promo. Photos from Citibank.com.ph

MANILA -- Citi Philippines recently introduced its lineup of dining promotions to help restaurant owners as well as consumers to slowly adapt to the "new normal" brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manoj Varma, Citi Philippines' consumer business head, said they now have over 100 dining partners that offer discounts not only for dine-in but also for takeout and delivery, citing the changing preferences of customers.

The credit card deals are divided into three categories. Fine Delights offers discounts of up to 30% for casual dining across customer hotspots in Makati, Taguig, Ortigas, Mandaluyong, San Juan, Pasig, Quezon City, Pasay, and Alabang.

Finer Dining Experiences offer curated dining exclusives at up to 50% at upscale establishments, while Finest Deals offer half-off every Saturday at any The Bistro Group restaurant for a minimum bill of P2,000 and a maximum of P5,000.

Citi Philippines has also partnered with Foodpanda, which delivers from over 30,000 restaurants in the country.

"Takeout and home delivery have now become extremely important when it comes to dining," Varma said in a recent virtual briefing with the media.

"We offer this commitment to help the restaurant business bounce back and our dine-in card holders as well," he added.

According to Varma, they intend to continue offering their new promotions even after the pandemic, noting that the crisis prompted them to speed up their investments in digital initiatives.

"Dining and shopping, things have changed in both these industries... And we find ourselves spending a lot of time shopping on the internet," he said.

"We had to get out and offer our promotions to our customers, offer the things they were used to... and let them live their lives in the 'new normal,'" he added.

Aside from dining, Citi Philippines also offers weekend deals at major e-commerce companies such as Lazada, Metromart, and Zalora.

