YouTuber Sammy Manese passes away

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 29 2023 02:22 PM

MANILA -- Content creator Sammy Manese has passed away, his family confirmed.

Manese's sister Bea announced his passing in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved family member Sammy Manese. May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. We ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time," Bea wrote.

The family did not disclose the cause of Manese's death.

Manese had over 1.93 million subscribers on YouTube and over 286,000 followers on TikTok.

In his vlog two years ago, he asked prayers from his followers after he was hospitalized due to a heart problem.

