Miss Global PH bet to wear Palawan peacock costume

Ahead of the Miss Global competition in Cambodia and Vietnam in January, Philippines bet Pearl Hung sat down with local media to share her preparations for the pageant.

The 30-year old transformational coach and sales and marketing executive is training under Kagandahang Flores (KF) pageant camp and has been honing her pasarela, communication skills, and highlighting her advocacy of empowerment and self-healing.

For her national costume, Hung will wear a traditional Palawan peacock costume to honor her hometown festival.

Hung, who was born and raised in Puerto Princesa, lost her parents at the young age of three. She is the youngest among five siblings and her eldest sister took on the parental role.

Hung spent five years in college, financing her own studies, shifting from one course to another, including tourism, accountancy, entrepreneurship but still hasn't finished any degree at present.

The death of her parents shifted the family's economic status from rich to barely surviving, and she learned how to be independent at an early age in life.

Hung will bring this empowering experience to the pageant stage come January 2024.

She is aiming to clinch a back-to-back crown for the Philippines, after Shayne Tormes won last year.

