Travel shorts: New skate park, chapel, and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AIRBNB SETUP LAUNCHED

Handout

Airbnb recently introduced Airbnb Setup to help users get started with hosting their home on the platform.

When a user begins Airbnb Setup, Airbnb will match them with a Superhost for free one-to-one guidance from their first question through their first guest. They can chat with their Superhost over audio, video, or messaging.

For their first booking, they can choose to welcome an experienced guest who has at least three stays and a good track record on Airbnb.

Meanwhile, Airbnb has also implemented upgrades to AirCover for hosts, and introduced six new categories.

CEBU PACIFIC'S TRAVEL FAMILIARIZATION FOR AUTISM SOCIETY PH

Handout

In celebration of World Children’s Day, Cebu Pacific partnered with the Autism Society Philippines (ASP) for a project that aims to familiarize persons with autism and their families with air travel.

The activity, called "Autism Angels Take Flight," was conducted alongside a sensitivity training for some Cebu Pacific employees so they can have a better understanding about the needs of families traveling with a person with autism.

More than 50 persons with autism from different Metro Manila ASP chapters and their families joined the activity. For the event, a mock airport with check-in area and boarding gate counter was set up for the group.

Then, they were led to the Cebu Pacific plane for an inflight tour, short orientation and fun games. At the end of the activity, the kids were given loot bags that contained Universal Robina snacks and other Cebu Pacific merchandise items and inflight meals.

CRIMSON BORACAY WINS CONDE NAST AWARD

Handout

Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay was recently hailed as the winner in the Best for Families category of the 2023 Conde Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence.

The award is selected through online poll by independent critics, as well as former and current guests.

FILINVEST CITY OPENS OUR LADY OF LOURDES CHAPEL

Handout

The Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel recently opened in Filinvest City, Alabang.

Situated along the gardens of Filinvest City's River Park near Festival Mall, the chapel seamlessly integrates nature with design.

The architecture resembles a white lily, with the ceiling and roof segmented in "petals" adorned by stained glass windows.

The project was a collaboration of renowned artists and craftsmen including Hiroshi Nakamura and NAP Architects, Helen Whittaker of the Barley Studio for stained glass windows, and Daniel Dela Cruz, who crafted the altar centerpiece.

GOMO OPENS SKATE PARK IN CIRCUIT MAKATI

Handout

Fully digital telco GOMO recently opened a skate park in Circuit Makati in partnership with Ayala Land and Make it Makati.

Subscribers can experience the latest skating attraction in the capital by converting 8GB of their data through 'Mo Creds to get a one-day access pass.

HONG KONG ALLOWS TOUR GROUPS

The Hong Kong government recently announced that it is allowing inbound tour group travelers who are received by licensed travel agents.

They should also have pre-registered their itineraries to enter designated tourist attractions including theme parks, museums, and temples, as well as dine in designated catering premises when holding the Amber Code of the Vaccine Pass.

HSMA HOLDS 2022 VIRTUS AWARDS

The Hotel Sales and Marketing Association finally held its first face-to-face awarding ceremonies for its Virtus Awards since the start of the pandemic.

Held at Okada Manila last October 25, the 2022 Virtus Awards recognized the following winners:

Outstanding Sales and Marketing Associate: Jhune Niño Calinawan, Quest Hotel and Conference Center-Cebu

Outstanding Sales and Marketing Manager: Marie Antonnette de Belen, Conrad Manila

Outstanding Sales and Marketing Leader: Michelle Angeli Crudo, Novotel Manila Araneta City

Outstanding Marketing Campaign award: "I Love Earth" program, Newport World Resorts

SEDA NUVALI ADDS ROOMS, AMENITIES

Handout

Seda Nuvali in Laguna now has more rooms and amenities, with bigger child-friendly swimming pools and new learning centers, gadgets, and fitness machines.

Ballroom facilities have been refurbished to accommodate up to 450 guests, with a new pre-event area that spills into the garden.

Seda Nuvali currently has 356 guest rooms spread out over two towers. These range from deluxe rooms to family suites with bunk beds for kids.