MANILA -- Here are some of the latest news and updates from the tech world.

CANVA'S TEXT TO IMAGE

Handout

Canva's image-generating app Text to Image is now available to its global community of 100 million monthly active users.

Text to Image lets users watch their words transform into one-of-a-kind images, rather than combining existing images.

It can also generate art in a range of styles, from photos to drawings, paintings, 3D, patterns, and concept art.

EPSON'S NEW PROJECTORS

Handout

Epson has announced the new PU2200 series of three high brightness projectors that range from 13,000 to 20,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness.

The new products boast of features such as scene adaptive gamma correction, 4K enhancement technology, and improved optical parts, among others.

More details are available on Epson's website and authorized partners.

GODADDY'S DOMAIN NAME TIPS

GoDaddy has shared tips for choosing a domain name for a small business that can serve entrepreneurs for years to come.

These include keeping the name short yet catchy, adding keywords, mentioning the location by adding extensions such as .ph or .sg, and avoiding numbers and hyphens, among others.

GoDaddy is a domain registrar and web hosting company, offering entrepreneurs tools and insights to transform their ideas and initiatives. More details are available at the GoDaddy website.

NEYMAR X MLBB COLLABORATION

Handout

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) and world-class football superstar Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior have launched an exclusive in-game campaign featuring two new skins (Neymar and Halo Striker).



This is the first-ever World Cup-themed collaboration that MLBB has produced, with Bruno as its featured hero.

Both skins were exclusively designed by Neymar, featuring his trademark 10 in a special yellow and blue toned jersey for his Elite skin, and a cyberpunk futuristic design that corresponds with Bruno's lore as The Protector.

SPOTIFY EXPANDS VIDEO PODCASTING FEATURE

Handout

Spotify has expanded its video podcasting capabilities to existing and aspiring content creators in over 180 global markets, including the Philippines.

Through Anchor, Spotify's free podcast creation tool, creators can leverage the latest video format to connect with their fans in a deeper way. Spotify users can watch their favorite creators via the video background-play feature, switching between active watching (with video in the foreground) and passive listening (with video in the background).

TINDER'S SCHOOL OF SWIPE

Tinder has launched the School of Swipe in the Philippines, its first-ever virtual crash course in online dating.

School of Swipe has been built as a dating starter kit featuring a series of how-to guides on creating a profile and setting up the first date, among others.

Users can also find tips to rock a good conversation, make a real-life connection, and safely explore potential connections on Tinder.

School of Swipe is now live and has its own website.