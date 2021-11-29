Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Perez. Photo from Miss World's Facebook page



The Philippines' Tracy Perez finally took her turn in the Miss World 2021 head-to-head challenge, where she talked about being a "miracle baby" and the ability she wants to have if given the chance.

She was part of the 11th group, along with candidates from Puerto Rico, Slovenia, Macau, France, and Gibraltar.

During the interview session hosted by reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh and Miss World 2015 Stephanie del Valle, Perez said she wants to use her platform to "help people see the little miracles in their lives."

Recalling how she was born under seemingly impossible circumstances, she said: "It all started with my mom. When she was about 18 years old, she got into this horrible accident -- she was in a cab where it was squished by a bus back in my country. She was on the operating table for the longest time and she even died for a few minutes. Back then, the hospital care was not so good but luckily, she was able to survive."

"The catch was, she was told that she would only live up until 30 years old and that it would be impossible for her to get pregnant and to bear a child," she went on. "But with God's grace, my mom got pregnant at 33 years old, three years after her supposed life expectancy. And I was also a premature baby -- I was only 6 months and luckily, my lungs were already fully developed. And that is how I was able to survive. So basically, my life is just a living proof that miracles do happen."

Toward the end of the interview, Perez mentioned the value of communication when asked about the idea of gaining any ability.

"I will go a little bit extreme with this one," she began. "By tomorrow, I would love to learn, understand, and be able to speak not just one more language, but all the languages all over the world."

"Being here in Miss World, I realized that while the language of love and kindness is universal to all of us, it would be a bit more amazing if we could really talk freely and understand each other, and not hold back because of cultural differences and language barriers," Perez explained.

She went on: "And I think that it also goes for the rest of the world -- if every one of us really understood each other, if every one of us can really communicate with each other and say what we need, what we want, then we will definitely live in a world where no one is left behind. Everyone can speak up, everyone is heard, especially the underrepresented, the underprivileged. And again we will all live in a world where negativity is nowhere to be found."

Perez is aiming for the country's second Miss World crown, after Megan Young in 2013.

The 2021 edition of Miss World will be held in Puerto Rico on December 16 (8 a.m. on December 17 in the Philippines).



