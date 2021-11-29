Samantha Panlilio is on a roll in Miss Grand International 2021 as she makes it to the Top 5 of another pre-pageant competition.

The Filipina beauty queen is one of the finalists in the vote-based swimsuit round, along with representatives from Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Guatemala.

The vote-based swimsuit round of Miss Grand International will run until 6 p.m. on Monday (Thailand time). Fans can help their favorite finalists win by liking and sharing their photos on the pageant's Facebook and Instagram pages.

The winner of the vote-based swimsuit round will have a special photo shoot which will be posted on the Miss Grand International platforms.

The Best in Swimsuit title, meanwhile, will be based on judges' scores and will be announced on the Miss Grand International finals on December 4.

Related video: